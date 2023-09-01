There's a Global Shift Towards Health Securitisation: What's the Way Forward?

Image used for representation
(Photo:IStock/Altered by FIT)
On 1 August 2023, the US State Department announced the launch of a new bureau to help strengthen the global health security architecture.
Headed by a leading virologist, Dr John Nkengasong – with over 30 years of experience in public health, the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy would be directly under US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, indicating new found importance towards health security.
Are other states also similarly approaching health security?
And how will this securitisation impact regional groupings like the Quad?
Global trust was at an all-time low when COVID-19 hit the world. However, it also highlighted the importance of global health diplomacy. It paved the way for vaccine diplomacy wherein states that were lagging or unable to vaccinate their populations were given a chance to do so.
Vaccines were provided by many countries, including India, to those most in need due to inequity in access to vaccines.
In what was seen as an unprecedented diplomatic victory, the COVID-19 vaccine was almost declared a 'Global Public Good' when World Trade Organisation (WTO) members agreed to partially waive intellectual property protections with a narrow exception to an export restriction on COVID-19 vaccines for five years.
But good intentions, if not formalised, are unable to last.
Changing geo-political considerations and rising mistrust forced countries to engage in health securitisation to protect their people.
In their search to ensure a resilient and secure Indo-Pacific region, the Quad members began engaging in health diplomacy early on.
The Quad Vaccine Partnership, announced in March 2021, was yet another multilateral effort to help address the problem of vaccine inequity that became stark due to the aftereffects of COVID-19.
In 2021 and 2022, Quad partners helped meet the region’s most pressing need and helped provide over 400 million safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine doses to Indo-Pacific countries and almost 800 million doses globally, bilaterally and in partnership with COVAX.
The 2023 Quad Leaders’ Summit announced a move from Quad Vaccine Partnership into a more comprehensive Quad Health Security Partnership, with committed funding to support field epidemiology, outbreak responder training, boost disease surveillance, improve data systems, and strengthen public health laboratories.
Hence, today the Quad aims to strengthen their partnership to better coordinate and collaborate on health security in the Indo-Pacific.
Other state actors are also engaging in health security partnerships in their own way.
Africa: The Africa Centre's for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) launched a Health Security Partnership to Strengthen Disease Surveillance and Epidemic Intelligence in Africa in July 2023
Australia-Indonesia: The Australia-Indonesia Health Security Partnership (AIHSP) aims to increase national health security in Indonesia so that women, men, and communities are less at risk from emerging infectious diseases, thereby contributing to Australian, regional, and global health security, as well as supporting sustainable economic development and food security in Indonesia.
This development comes at the behest of a new turn of events in public health, whose purview also includes social and cultural factors.
Instability and insecurity from destabilising economic and social changes endangers whole communities and exacerbates their pre-existing social conditions such as poverty, mortality, and morbidity.
While states debate on the contours of health security, it is vital that state actors, in their need to safeguard security interests, not forget the larger goal of ensuring the benefits of cooperation for public health where the disease is considered the threat and not the person carrying it.
As the shift towards securitisation of global health is taking place and regional groupings such as the Quad work together to address public health concerns, governments also need to be mindful of ensuring equitable access to healthcare within national health systems.
However, if countries keep themselves conscious of their larger responsibilities, securitization may be able to go hand in hand with responsible behavior in building a resilient global health architecture.
With several prominent disease outbreaks apart from COVID-19, such as Ebola, Zika, and Nipah, global health security is again high on the international agenda. Thus, the Quad Health Security Partnership is a much needed preventive step in the right direction.
As a country, India has much to provide in terms of strengthening health security, especially for other members of the Global South.
New Delhi’s strength lies in numbers, and this was made amply evident during the pandemic when India launched the world’s largest vaccination drive in January 2021 using the indigenously developed digital platform CoWIN. It entailed:
Capacity building along with communication and coordination among the community health workers
Tailored vaccine distribution based on real-time monitoring of demand & supply
Developed and improved manufacturing capacities of PPE kits
And, supplied vaccines to over 150 countries under Vaccine Maitri.
With the Quad Health Security Partnership, India would be able to do far more in assisting other Global South countries.
This will help maintain and strengthen a free and open international order, bringing the benefits of public health collaboration for the larger Indo-Pacific region.
One instance of this could be fostering regional One Health collaboration in capacity-building and exchange of knowledge and technical know-how. This is just one of the ways in which the Quad can lead by example.
WHO DG, Dr. Tedros has stated, "No one is safe unless we are all safe" multiple times. But this should not be seen merely as a slogan, as dismissing or ignoring it may limit our lifestyles and futures.
(Dr Kanica Rakhra is an Assistant Professor at Kautilya School of Public Policy where she teaches global affairs in public health. Dr Smritima Diksha Lama is a Consultant primarily engaged with the Health Working Group, G20 Secretariat, Ministry of External Affairs. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)