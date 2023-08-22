COVID-19 Vaccination Before Infection Prevented Deaths By 60%: ICMR Study

This is the first India-based study that talks about the post-hospitalisation mortality in COVID-19 patients. Image used for representation.
Getting vaccinated with at least one single dose against COVID-19 provided 60 percent protection against “post-discharge one-year mortality” among those who were hospitalised due to the virus.
The big point: The findings, part of a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Clinical Registry for COVID-19, showed that within a year of being discharged, these groups were at a higher risk of mortality:
Males
People older than 40 years of age
People who had existing comorbidities
People who contracted severe or moderate COVID-19
The study added that the vaccine provided protection to especially vulnerable groups.
How the study was conducted: The National Clinical Registry, which the ICMR has been maintaining for COVID-19 across 31 centres, stayed in touch with patients who had been hospitalised due to the virus and noted their health status updates regularly for up to one year post being discharged.
The study took into consideration data that was collected till February this year.
Why this matters: This is the first India-based study that talks about the post-hospitalisation mortality in COVID-19 patients.
With only a few researches so far talking about the efficacy of the vaccine, the ICMR study brings to light significant data.
While speaking to FIT earlier in the year, renowned virologist Gagandeep Kang had said that with variants of COVID-19 still surging every now and then, more data was needed.
