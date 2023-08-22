COVID-19 Vaccination Before Infection Prevented Deaths By 60%: ICMR Study

Getting vaccinated with at least one single dose against COVID-19 provided 60 percent protection against “post-discharge one-year mortality” among those who were hospitalised due to the virus.

Here’s all you need to know.

The big point: The findings, part of a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Clinical Registry for COVID-19, showed that within a year of being discharged, these groups were at a higher risk of mortality: