COVID Cases Surge in Maharashtra: Is It a Cause for Concern?

On Tuesday, 7 June, Maharashtra reported 1,881 new COVID cases — nearly 81 percent higher than the previous day. It also makes up almost a third of the country's total new cases in 24 hours.

This is, however, only another rung in the ladder of the daily COVID toll that has been steadily going up in the past few days.

The sudden spike in COVID cases has prompted the question, are we staring at a potential 4th wave in India?

Is it safe to travel to Maharashtra?

Can more people taking booster shots help curb the spread of infections?

Are the vaccines still working?

FIT speaks to experts.