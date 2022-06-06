FAQ | Mumbai Sees Spike in COVID Cases: Are Masks Mandatory? What's Govt Saying?

The city of Mumbai on Sunday, 5 June, reported 961 new Covid-19 cases, as it continues to witness a surge in cases, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The addition took the active caseload in Mumbai to 4,880, with the city also recording a COVID death in the past 24 hours.

What are the authorities saying? What do numbers indicate? Here's all you need to know.