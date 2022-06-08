India Reports 41% Rise in Daily COVID Cases With 5,233 New Infections

India reported a nearly 41 percent rise in COVID-19 cases with 5,233 new cases, 3,345 recoveries, and seven deaths in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, 8 June. Total active cases in the country stand at 28,857.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 450 new COVID cases and one more death, while the positivity rate declined to 1.92 percent, according to data shared by the health department on Tuesday.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally increased to 19,09,427, while the death toll stood at 26,213.