Delhi COVID Cases on the Rise Again: Where Is the Pandemic Headed?

On 15 June, Delhi recorded 1,118 new COVID cases, taking the national capital's 7 day average up to 729, and positivity rate up to 7.01 percent..

This is the highest number of COVID cases recorded in a day in Delhi in the last 1 month. Delhi had previously seen a sudden surge in cases between April and May, when the Omicron variant was first detected.

Since then, COVID restrictions like masking mandates and social distancing norms have been eased in many parts of the capital.

However, with another upward trend, the question that once again surfaces is are we going to see another COVID wave?