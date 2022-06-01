Mumbai: COVID Positivity Rate Jumps to 6%, BMC Asks Officials To Ramp Up Testing

Mumbai has witnessed a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases reported in May, compared to those reported in April.

According to a Times of India report, hospitalisations in May increased by 231 percent as compared to April. The hospitalisation in Mumbai due to COVID-19 was 215 as of Monday, up from 65 in April and 149 in March.

However, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there was no need to worry.

"We are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Pune and some (areas) of Thane. Today there are 3,475 Covid cases out of which around 2500 cases are from Mumbai. Out of 2500 cases, no one is admitted to the hospital. So no need to worry," he was quoted as saying by ANI.