Mumbai: COVID Positivity Rate Jumps to 6%, BMC Asks Officials To Ramp Up Testing
Mumbai had recorded 506 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which was its highest daily count since 6 February.
COVID-19 positivity rate in Mumbai has jumped to 6 percent, civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Wednesday, 1 June, adding that the testing for COVID-19 would be ramped up in the city.
Mumbai had recorded 506 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which was its highest daily count since 6 February, when it had recorded 536 cases.
Mumbai has witnessed a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases reported in May, compared to those reported in April.
According to a Times of India report, hospitalisations in May increased by 231 percent as compared to April. The hospitalisation in Mumbai due to COVID-19 was 215 as of Monday, up from 65 in April and 149 in March.
However, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there was no need to worry.
"We are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Pune and some (areas) of Thane. Today there are 3,475 Covid cases out of which around 2500 cases are from Mumbai. Out of 2500 cases, no one is admitted to the hospital. So no need to worry," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
BMC Asks Testing Labs To Be Proactive
BMC has asked officials to increase testing immediately and for testing labs to be proactive and fully staffed.
"Daily new cases have tremendously increased in Mumbai, with monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases," it said.
BMC also wants the vaccination drive among 12-18-year-olds, and booster doses, to be pushed aggressively. In addition, BMC has asked jumbo field hospitals to be kept adequately staffed and on alert as it fears a rise in symptomatic cases.
Private hospitals have also been asked to be on alert. The BMC has also ordered other readiness measures like reviewing the status of ward war rooms to ensure they are fully equipped with staff, medical teams, and ambulances.
The Jumbo hospital in Malad is to be used on priority if hospitalisation increases in the coming days.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
