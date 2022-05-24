WHO on Monkeypox: Won't Need Mass Vaccinations, Just Practice Safe Sex & Hygiene

Cases of monkeypox have been detected in the US, Canada, and Europe, according to the WHO.
(Photo: iStock)
The WHO has stated that the monkeypox outbreak won't need mass vaccinations liked COVID-19 and can be contained through simple measures such as good hygiene and safe sexual practices.
In a statement on Monday, 23 May, the organization said that an immediate supply of vaccines and antiviral treatment to protect from monkeypox is also low.
This came even as the US Centers for Disease Control said that they have issued JYNNEOS vaccines, which are used to prevent smallpox and monkeypox.
Monkeypox was first identified in 1958 in animals and is endemic to Africa.
The first case of monkeypox was detected in the United States on 18 May, in a man from Massachusetts who had traveled to Canada recently.
The vaccine being rolled out in the US is viable for use in people 18 years or older, even those with immune deficiencies or other preconditions like HIV or dermatitis, according to the CDC.
A large number of the monkeypox cases being detected in the US and Europe have no travel history to Africa, according to the WHO. While the organization said that they don't know with certainty what's driving the outbreak, they've added that there is no evidence of the virus mutating as of now.
Richard Pebody, the head of the WHO's pathogen threat team in Europe, stated that monkeypox is a virus that doesn't spread easily or cause serious disease.
As of now, he added, the containment approach will be contact tracing and isolation. The monkeypox vaccine has its share of side-effects, the organization added.
Not all, but a large number of cases being detected are in men who have sex with men, according to the WHO. This, according to WHO, is also likely because this demographic is more likely to regularly seek sexual screening and medical advice.
The lack of clarity around what's causing the spread, along with people gathering at parties and other events, could exarcebate the situation and spread the monkeypox virus further, according to the organization.
In a statement, Pebody also cautioned people to practice safe sex, good hygiene practices, and regular hand washing to avoid infection.
As of this report, India has reported no cases of monkeypox, but this may change with increased testing.