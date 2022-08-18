COVID Cases in India on the Rise: Are Hospitalisations Going up Too?

On 16 August, Delhi reported 917 new COVID cases and a positivity rate of 19.20 percent. What this means is that nearly 20 percent of all the people who were tested for COVID ended up testing positive.

"The numbers are still low, although they have gone up in the last few weeks," Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief scientist of the World Health Organisation (WHO) told NDTV on Wednesday, 17 August.

Speaking of whether the reason for this spike is a new Omicron subvariant in Delhi, Dr Swaminathan said, "All these numbers basically indicate a combination of different mutations."