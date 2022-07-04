COVID FAQ | What to Know About BA.2.75, the New Omicron Strain Detected in India

Since it surfaced in March, Omicron and its emerging subvariants have kept the world on its toes as far as COVID is concerned.

Although the Omicron subvariants have proved to be more infectious but not more virulent than the previous strains of the virus, experts have maintained that a new variant with significant mutations could change that.

If early evidence is anything to go by, Omicron's latest subvariant to be identified might just be it.