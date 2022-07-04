COVID FAQ | What to Know About BA.2.75, the New Omicron Strain Detected in India

BA.2.75 Omicron COVID Sub-Variant: FAQ
(Photo: iStock)
Since it surfaced in March, Omicron and its emerging subvariants have kept the world on its toes as far as COVID is concerned.
Although the Omicron subvariants have proved to be more infectious but not more virulent than the previous strains of the virus, experts have maintained that a new variant with significant mutations could change that.
If early evidence is anything to go by, Omicron's latest subvariant to be identified might just be it.
Here's what to know about the new variant.
How many countries have detected the subvariant so far?
In a series of tweets, Dr Shay Fleishon, with the Central Virology Laboratory at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, said that so far 85 sequences of the variant have been uploaded to Nextstrain, an open source platform of genomic sequencing data.
The subvariant has so far been detected in 11 countries.
Apart from India, these include, UK, US, Germany, Japan, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand so far.
Where in India has BA.2.75 been detected?
69 of the 85 sequences of BA.2.75 uploaded to Nextstrain, were from 10 states in India. These are - Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
BA.2.75 is also hard to spot, which means the actual numbers are likely much higher than the sequencing data we have.
How is this subvariant different?
According to Dr Fleishon, "this is a 2nd generation for BA.2, saltation of 16 mutations, 8 are in S (4 in NTD, 4 in RBD including a reversion)."
According to researchers at Bloom Lab, a lab studying molecular evolution of proteins and viruses in the US, the subvariant has two major mutations of G446S and R493Q.
They go on to add that although R493Q is not a major antigenic mutation, it does enable G446S, and increases BA.2.75's affinity to ACE2- the protein that hooks onto and infects human cells.
Can BA.2.75 evade vaccine protection?
Based on early evidence, experts believe so.
Omicron and its subvariants are known to circumvent vaccine protection as well as immunity from a previous infection.
According to Bloom Lab, a lab studying molecular evolution of proteins and viruses in the US, "BA.2.75 will have antibody escape that is similar to that for BA.4/5 with respect to the current vaccine.
Will BA.2.75 be the next dominant COVID variant?
In his Twitter thread, Dr Shay Fleishon says it's too soon to tell. "But," he also adds that BA.2.75 is to be watched, "because it may imply for a trend to come."
Is it a variant of concern?
While experts from around the world have flagged this new subvariant, health authorities including the WHO, US CDC, and India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have not made any official statements about BA.2.75.
However, like all subvariants of Omicron, this one too would be treated as a variant of concern by default.