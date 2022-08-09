'No Need to Panic': CM Arvind Kejriwal As COVID-19 Cases Soar in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 9 July, said that although COVID-19 cases were rising in Delhi, there was no need to panic as most new cases were 'mild.'

He assured people that his government was keeping a close watch on the situation.

"Covid cases are rising. We are keeping a watch on it and whatever steps needed will be taken. But most cases are mild and there is no need for panic," he said, according to news agency PTI.

Delhi reported 1,372 fresh COVID-19 infections and six deaths on 7 August, according to the government health bulletin.

The positivity rate shot up to 17.85 percent, the highest since 18.04 percent on January 21, when the country was reeling under a COVID-19 third wave.