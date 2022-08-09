'No Need to Panic': CM Arvind Kejriwal As COVID-19 Cases Soar in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 9 July, said that although COVID-19 cases were rising in Delhi, there was no need to panic as most new cases were 'mild.'
(Photo: Facebook/Arvind Kejriwal)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 9 July, said that although COVID-19 cases were rising in Delhi, there was no need to panic as most new cases were 'mild.'
He assured people that his government was keeping a close watch on the situation.
"Covid cases are rising. We are keeping a watch on it and whatever steps needed will be taken. But most cases are mild and there is no need for panic," he said, according to news agency PTI.
Delhi reported 1,372 fresh COVID-19 infections and six deaths on 7 August, according to the government health bulletin.
The positivity rate shot up to 17.85 percent, the highest since 18.04 percent on January 21, when the country was reeling under a COVID-19 third wave.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 7,484, down from 8,048 on 6 August. As many as 5,650 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, also announced that his party had received state party status in Goa from the Election Commission on the basis of performance review in the February assembly polls.
AAP is already a recognised state party in Delhi and Punjab where it is in power.
Citing an official communication from the poll panel, party national convenor Kejriwal said, “After Delhi and Punjab, AAP is now a state recognised party in Goa too.”
“If we get recognised in one more state, we will officially be declared as a national party,” he added.
Kejriwal congratulated party workers on the achievement and thanked people for reposing faith in the AAP and its ideology The AAP won two seats in the Goa state assembly elections, securing an overall vote share of 6.77 percent.
Further, Kejriwal, on Tuesday, also hoisted the 500th national flag installed by his government, and said everybody should take a pledge to make India the number one country in the world.
"We have everything. We have the most intelligent people in the world and the most hardworking people, but we have lagged behind," he said.
Denouncing those calling the government's free education scheme as "freebies," he added that it pained him to hear that some people thought it should be stopped.
"They are calling it a freebie saying that poor should not get free education in government schools. I don't understand the term freebie or free 'revadi'. If government schools are closed, nearly 70 to 80 percent children will remain illiterate," he said, according to PTI.
His deputy Manish Sisodia thanked the engineers and contractors who helped in realising the dream of installing 500 national flags across Delhi.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)