mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe for Pregnant People: Lancet Study

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines are safe for pregnant people finds a new study published in medical journal the Lancet on 11 August.

Based on data from the Canadian National Vaccine Safety (CANVAS) Network, the researchers assessed ‘adverse events’ (miscarriages or stillbirths) in the weeks following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among pregnant people.

They also compared the two mRNA COVID vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer.

They noted that there was a significant lack of data associated with clinical trials of pregnant people, which was partly why they choose to conduct this research.