Omicron Variant of COVID-19 As Deadly As Previous Waves, Study Finds

Omicron is as deadly if not more so than previous variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a pre-print US study has found.

The study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, counters previous indications that Omicron, while more transmissible, was less severe.

The study states that, after adjusting for other factors including comorbidities, vaccination status, and other demographics, the risk of severe COVID-19, hospitalization, and death, were nearly identical.

Previously, the WHO had also warned that the Omicron variant may be "less severe as a viral infection in an individual,” but that it is not a mild disease.

To test the assumption that previous waves of COVID were more severe the study's authors say they linked state-level vaccination data with quality-controlled electronic health records from the US healthcare system, including 13 hospitals in Massachusetts, USA.