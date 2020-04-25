India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 24,506, including 18,668 active cases, 775 deaths, and 5,062 recoveries – according to the Health Ministry’s bulletin on Saturday, 25 April. No new case of COVID-19 has been reported from 80 districts in the last 14 days, a ministry official said.Nine CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in DelhiThe recovery rate in India stands at 20.57 percent, the government said on FridayThe Tamil Nadu government has ordered a complete lockdown in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore from 26 to 29 AprilWith 394 people testing positive on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 6,817India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 24,506, including 18,668 active cases, 775 deaths, and 5,062 recoveries – according to the Health Ministry’s bulletin on Saturday, 25 April. Nine CRPF personnel on Friday, 24 April, tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.The nine who tested COVID-19 positive include seven constables, a head constable and a sub-inspector rank officer, the officials said.In a major development, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first at-home COVID-19 test kit, which is expected to bring coronavirus testing to the doorsteps of every household.The first at-home test kit has been developed by LabCorp, a US company which has a network of medical laboratories across the country. It costs USD 119 in the United States.This is a test where under certain circumstances with doctor supervision, a test can be mailed to a patient, and the patient can perform the self-swab and then mail it back and get the results after that time all under the guidance of a licensed physician, FDA Commissioner Stephen M Hahn told reporters at a White House news conference.A day after soaring by 128, the coronavirus infection registered another sharp rise by 138 cases, raising the total number of the positive cases in the national capital to 2,514 on Friday, revealed the Delhi Government’s daily health bulletin.The day also saw three COVID-19 deaths, one more than what it suffered on Thursday, taking the total number of corona casualties in the capital to 53, the bulletin revealed.Of the total 53 fatalities reported till date, 29 of the deceased were aged 60 or above, accounting for over 54 percent of the total COVID-19 deaths in the capital, said officials.Fourteen of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, they added.By Thursday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,376 including 50 deaths. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)