'Don't Stonewall, Share the Granular Data,' Say Experts to Govt on COVID Deaths

Representational image only.
(Photo: iStock)
The World Health Organization has estimated that the actual number of COVID-19 related deaths in India was at least four million, and not 520,000 as reported by the Central Government, according to a recent article in the New York Times.
Maintaining their earlier stance, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare responded to the article published on 16 April, saying the methodology used by the WHO to arrive at their estimates was 'flawed', and that India has brought up this issue with the global health authority on multiple occasions.
It should also be noted that the WHO themselves have not officially released this data, although, according to the NYT article, it was slated to be published in January.
The article suggests that the reason for this delay is India's disapproval of the report's findings.
According to the New York Times article, as per the WHO's estimates, it would mean that India has the highest COVID death toll in the world.
It adds that the WHO arrived at their estimated numbers by combining the national records with deaths that were previously unaccounted for, with the help of surveys and statistical models used to estimate the true COVID death toll of countries with uncertain data.
The Indian Government, on the other hand, stands by its official numbers, and criticized the WHO's "one size fit all approach".
In their latest statement, the MoHFW dismissed the WHO's methodology used to arrive at their estimated data, pointing out that the WHO has not yet shared the confidence interval for the present statistical model across various countries.
Addressing the Indian government's dissatisfaction with WHO's methodology, Dr Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics, says India should refute it with scientifically backed data of their own.
Speaking to FIT, renowned virologist Dr Shahid Jameel echoed this thought, saying that although the government has criticized independent studies, it hasn't put out its own estimates of actual COVID deaths.
The central health authority "continues to stonewall data available with MoHFW by not making it available to independent researchers," he further added.
This isn't the first time that the gap between the reported and the actual COVID death toll in India has been brought up.
Other independent studies, of which there are at least 5 across the world, have come up with similar numbers in the ballpark of 4 million COVID-19 related deaths in India in the 2 years of the pandemic.
Furthermore, the authors of the Lancet study found that of the 191 countries they looked at, India had the highest number of excess mortalities.
According to his own basic calculations too, Dr Jameel tells FIT, the reported numbers turn out to be underestimates.
Breaking down the broad estimation, Dr Jameel says, "The CDR (crude death rate) reported by India for 2018-19 was 7.2 per 1000 people. For a 1.38 billion population, this translates to about 27,200 deaths per day."
So, even if the WHO's methodology requires more scrutiny, other studies available in the public domain throw up similar figures of estimated COVID deaths in India.
... And there is no way of knowing the actual number accurately. This is true for all countries.
However, the robustness of a country's data collecting system will determine how small the gap will be, say experts.
Speaking to FIT for a different article back in March, Dr Murad Banaji, a mathematician at Middlesex University in the UK, who has been closely watching India's COVID-19 data said, "unfortunately, instead of trying to get to the bottom of what went wrong, the government has engaged in amateurish attempts to discredit the research papers and pre-prints estimating India's pandemic mortality."
To put it simply, lack of transparency breeds mistrust.
We say this in the initial months of 2021 when COVID vaccines were first rolled out, and how a lack of clear data from the central health bodies on deaths and serious adverse events following the administration of COVID-19 vaccine spurred widespread misinformation and vaccine hesitancy.
Apart from this, accurate data of COVID-19 related deaths is critical to knowing how well the vaccines are working in the real world in preventing mortality, a piece of information that is essential to planning and preparing for any future waves.
(Written with inputs from the New York Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)