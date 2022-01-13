Omicron Is Killing, Putting People in ICU; Not a Mild Disease: WHO Official

World Health Organization's (WHO's) Emergency Director, Mike Ryan, said on Wednesday, 12 January, that although the Omicron variant is "less severe as a viral infection in an individual,” it is not a mild disease, at press conference in Geneva, Reuters reported.

The WHO official made the statement when asked about Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s statements that the Omicron variant should be welcomed and that it could bring the end of the pandemic.