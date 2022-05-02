FAQ | NTAGI Approves Covovax COVID Vaccine for Kids Over 12: What to Know

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on Friday, 29 April, approved Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for children between the ages of 12 and 17, reported IANS.

Covovax was granted authorisation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for use in this age group on 9 March.

The vaccine got the World Health Organization's approval back on 17 December 2021.

NTAGI's go ahead means the vaccine can now be made available to the public.

How much do we know about Covovax for kids aged 12 to 17? When will it be available in the market?

FIT Answers your FAQs.