New Travel Rules: Mandatory 7-Day Quarantine for Visitors from 'At-Risk' Nations

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday, 28 November, announced revised travel guidelines for international passengers in order to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, 'Omicron', which has been classified as a 'Variant of Concern' (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO).

International travellers will have to provide their 14 days’ travel history and upload negative COVID test results. Further, travellers from “at-risk” countries will have to go undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine even if they test negative for the virus.

The new guidelines will come into effect from 1 December.