Crunching the Numbers: WHO Estimates of Excess Mortality and India's Pushback

World Health Organization (WHO) estimates released on Thursday, 5 April, suggest that India experienced 4.7 million excess deaths in 2020 and 2021, as compared to the country's official COVID-19 toll of 481,000 for the same period.

The Indian government has rejected the findings, making it the only one of the WHO's 194 member states to push back against these estimates.

The WHO's estimates suggest that while India experienced roughly 830,000 excess deaths in 2020 (by the end of its first wave), the country saw over 3.9 million excess deaths in 2021.