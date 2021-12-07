Omicron COVID Variant 'Almost Certainly Not More Severe Than Delta': Dr Fauci

"As we get more infections throughout the rest of the world, it might take longer to see what's the level of severity," he told AFP.

The World Health Organization on 26 November had named the recently detected B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19 'Omicron,' after the fifteenth letter of the Greek alphabet. The variant, first reported in South Africa, has been declared a "variant of concern" by the WHO.

"This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa," the WHO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India has reported 23 cases of Omicron, as per the latest official figures.