Is It Okay to 'Schedule' Your Grief?

In her book The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion writes, “grief turns out to be a place none of us know until we reach it”.

We're all struck by grief at some point, but knowing this doesn't quite prepare us to deal with it when it does.

Grief is a natural and psychological response to loss, often involving a range of emotions such as sadness, anger, guilt, and confusion. It’s a deeply personal experience that can manifest differently for everyone, and affects each of us different ways.

It’s important to allow oneself to feel and process grief in their own way.

For instance, the idea of 'scheduling your grief' might sound like taking an extremely clinical approach to an emotional situation, but for some, it may be the most effective way to cope with their loss.