16-Yr-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide, 24th Student Suicide in Kota This Year

A 16-year-old girl died by suicide in Kota on the night of Tuesday, 12 September. With this, the death toll of student suicides in Kota for 2023 reaches 24, the highest in at last eight years.

The girl, hailing from Jharkhand’s Ranchi, had moved to Kota in May this year to prepare for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for medical colleges. She was studying at Allen Career Institute.

Speaking to FIT, Devesh Bhardwaj, SHO of Kota’s Vigyan Nagar Police Station, said that a case has been filed under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the CrPC.