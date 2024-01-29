What Are the Harmful Effects Of Sedentary Lifestyle?

Effects Of Sedentary Lifestyle
(Image: iStock)
A sedentary lifestyle is when someone spends six or more hours per day sitting or lying down and tends to lack significant physical movements in their daily life.
Sedentary behavior causes health problems, that may result in increased blood pressure, weight gain, and many more dangerous health issues. You could probably be sliding into a sedentary lifestyle without even realizing it. But it is never too late to make changes that improve the facets of our health and well-being. Even the smallest tweaks to the daily routine can get you up and more active in no time. The signs of a sedentary lifestyle can be both physical and mental, and sometimes they tend to be so small that you will not even recognize they’re happening to you. It is important to understand and acknowledge the signs so that you can make adjustments to improve your health and quality of life. Signs that might help you know that you are leading a sedentary lifestyle include sleeplessness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, aches and pains, weight gain, etc. Know the side effects of a sedentary lifestyle in detail below.
1. A sedentary lifestyle doesn't include enough movement which results in the blood flowing more slowly, which further leads to vein-related problems. These include varicose veins and spider veins, and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or superficial vein thrombosis (SVT), where blood clots form in the body’s veins. Being physically active keeps your blood moving and avoids any vein-related problems.
2. Physical inactivity, may result in heart disease. This includes cardiomyopathy, which affects the way your heart pumps blood; and coronary artery disease, where the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the heart is reduced. Several things cause these diseases, but a big contributing factor is lack of movement.
3. Cholesterol levels are affected by sedentary behavior. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) is considered a “good cholesterol” that helps to remove low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or “bad cholesterol” from your bloodstream. If your physical activity is not enough, you may have high cholesterol, where you have too much LDL and not enough HDL – potentially causing hardened arteries, vascular issues, and more.
4. High blood pressure is when blood is pushing too strongly through the body, making the heart work too hard. When the heart works too hard, that leads to weakened blood vessels. Being more active helps to keep your blood pressure where it should be.
5. Insulin regulates the body’s blood sugar levels and metabolism. It helps the body to use the sugar it needs for energy. Engaging in sedentary behavior for long periods causes changes to the body that result in insulin resistance and potentially Type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is more common in older adults, but children can be diagnosed with it too. There is no cure for it, but physical activity, weight loss, and a good diet help one manage it.
6. Sedentary behavior means less movement, which means fewer calories burned. It is recommended that adults and teens do at least 2.5 hours of physical activity per week to lessen the chance of heart disease. Physical inactivity can result in unintended weight gain and potentially obesity.
7. A sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of developing endometrial, ovarian, and other cancers. Becoming more active and even potentially changing your diet helps to reduce cancer risks.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)