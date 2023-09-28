'Distressed & Disturbed': TB Patients' SOS Messages as Govt Denies Drug Shortage

Kavita (name changed), who is in her thirties, was diagnosed with Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB) on 25 August. On paper, her treatment started the same day. But getting the medicines that she needs from government facilities in Mumbai has been an uphill battle, says her husband.

"The health workers ask us to not miss medication. But the Directly Observed Therapy Shortcourse (DOTS) centres are saying they don't have any more tablets left to give," her husband Suresh (name changed) tells FIT.

"So far we have only got 32 tablets of Cycloserine, enough to last her just over 10 days. If something happens to the patient, who will be responsible?" he asks.