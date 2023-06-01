ADVERTISEMENT

If Succession's Roy Family Was A Cocktail

Try this quick and easy cocktail recipe while rewatching your favorite Succession episodes.

Quint NEON
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read
If Succession's Roy Family Was A Cocktail
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

HBO's megahit series Succession might have completed its final season, but does that mean fans should stop obsessing over the show? Absolutely not!

Avantika Malik, the resident mixologist of Mizu Izakaya restaurant and a Succession superfan, is here to transform everyone's favorite dysfunctional family into a cocktail.

Here's how you can turn the HBO series' Roy Family into a lip-smacking drink.

ADVERTISEMENT

HOW TO MAKE ROY'S LEGACY

You will need:

• 2-3 drops Creole/Angostura Bitters

• 60ml bourbon whiskey

• 30ml sweet vermouth

• 15ml sugar syrup

• 15ml lime juice

After chilling a coupe glass, you'll need to combine all the ingredients in a mixing glass. Then, add ice and give it a good stir. Remember to stir it at least 20 times, following which you'll need to strain the drink into the coupe glass. Now, garnish with orange zest and voila!

Also Read

Cocktail Recipe: Spice Up Your Christmas With a Spiced Apple Hot Toddy

Cocktail Recipe: Spice Up Your Christmas With a Spiced Apple Hot Toddy

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and now-rolling

Topics:  Cocktail   succession   HBO Succession 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×