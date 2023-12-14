Grief & Holiday Season: Protecting Your Mental Health When You Lose a Loved One

Grief is not the easiest to navigate, especially during the holidays, but there are certain things that we can do that can make the experience less difficult and more manageable.

Acknowledge that it is a difficult experience and accept that there is a possibility of experiencing different emotions, which is a natural response. This reduces the pressure of looking normal or happy in front of others in our mind.

Look at the holidays as a time to unwind and maybe start that activity that you were thinking of doing for the longest time but could not due to your busy schedule.

Activities related to cleaning, repair work, changes in our homes, etc can be done at this time. These everyday activities can engage our mind and help it disconnect from the thoughts related to the holidays and missing the loved one for a few hours.

It can further lead to a good physical activity which may help in improving the quality of sleep, which can be impacted when we are grieving. This can also create a purpose for us to look forward to on a daily basis which can help in improving our mood.