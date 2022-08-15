Independence Day: 75 Years on, Where Does India Stand on Gender Equality?

Independence Day 2022: How far have women's healthcare come in 75 years?
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/ FIT)
India is celebrating 75th anniversary of independence.
While we have come a long way in these 75 years, some areas are still lagging. For instance, in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap report released last month, India is ranked 135th out of 146 countries in terms of women's participation and gender equality.
The question is, has there been a tangible improvement in the condition of women in the country even after so many years of independence?
What is the Global Gender Gap Report? What is the participation of women in the health sector after 75 years of independence? What is the problem and how can it be overcome? FIT speaks to experts to find out.
This report by the World Economic Forum presents data on the status of gender equality across countries on the basis of economic participation and opportunity, education, health and survival, and how much gender equality is there on the basis of political empowerment.
Countries are ranked on these parameters and are given a score, which ranges between 0 and 1. A higher score means higher gender equality in that country, while a lower score is considered the opposite.
Speaking to FIT, Dr Shagun Sabarwal, South Asia Region and Global Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Director WomenLift Health says, "This report is a wake-up call for India. The global gender gap has been rated on different indices. We are doing well in terms of education, but when it comes to health, our biggest problem is the sex ratio at birth."
"According to the economy of our country, the contribution of women should have been much more than this," says Dr Shagun Sabarwal.
"If the girl is not taught from the beginning, how will she grow up and stand on her feet? How will you become a working woman? How to become a doctor?" says Dr Ashwini Setya, Medical Legal Expert and Gastroenterologist.
Dr Ashwini Setya further says, "There is a high prevalence of education in Kerala, girls have more rights socially and legally. See there, the participation of girls (in the workforce) is also high".
Our experts did not deny women's participation, but discussed where and to to what degree the participation is.
"It is not like there aren't any women working in the health like nurses, community health workers, doctors, scientists, but very few of them are where necessary decisions are taken. This needs to change. Because where necessary decisions are taken, when there are women, there is a new experienced approach. Which is lacking right now, in our health sector," said Dr Shagun Sabarwal.
She further explains that most health-related matters such as malnutrition affect women and children more than men.
So why are there fewer women fewer taking important decisions related to the country's health sector?
Pragati Adhikari, ex-editor of Women's Web, tells FIT, "Because men are not bogged down with the responsibility of home, family, children, they are seen in large numbers at work."
She says, women are prevented from moving forward, and that breaks are put on their careers breaks in the name of responsibilities, or such an environment is created which compels them to sacrifice their career.
Going on, Dr Ashwini Setya tells FIT, "I am not talking about exceptions here. I am talking about majority families, which are part of India's population. which is due to such a ranking."
"Many women had to leave their jobs because the pressure on them was high. If we look around us, the burden of home-family and work was more on women during the pandemic," she adds.
This issue arose because of our mindset. "Women are not given the opportunity to stand on their own feet financially," says Pragati Adhikari.
Dr Ashwini Setya also justified the lack of attention to girls' education.
Educated people in big cities, they say, also have the same mindset.
Women and girls face challenges in every sector. Whether it is health or education, nutrition or social issues.
"If we do not change the status of women/girls in this country, then the country will suffer financially. It is said that by increasing the participation of women, the country will walk on the path of progress and become economically stronger than now because almost half of the country's population is not contributing to the economy right now, half of the country's " population is women," says Dr Shagun Sabarwal.
Dr Shagun Sabarwal talks about facts and studies in response to this question.
She says, "we have enough evidence to show that women make good leaders. They are able to implement policies in better ways, especially on health, social issues, education."
"There is a very important study about women's quota. It has been found that when there is a female panchayat head compared to a male panchayat head, the development of the village is better."
That doesn't mean men can't do that. Women's participation solves innovative ways. Right now all your solutions are coming in one way because the group is the same. When we all think alike, the remedy/solution is the same. The solution will be the same," said Dr Sabarwal.
She adds,
Policy makers at the workplace should see to it that policies are made to encourage gender equality.
Women who have more responsibility when it comes to the home and family, it would help if workplaces took cognisence of this and accommodate them.
A survey with Mid-Career Women in India revealed that most women do not get the right mentorship. Women's participation can also be increased with the right mentorship. This is also a problem due to office politics.
Majority of the leaders are men, so efforts should be made to ensure that the participation of men and women is equal. Men themselves can help create space for talented women, giving women a chance to speak up.
Dr Ashwini Setya says, one small step, which is easy and can be done quickly is by giving girls equal rights in property legally.
On the occasion of The Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, the tricolor campaign is going on in full swing in every house in the country. It has also been seen in the past years that the countrymen participate in such programs.
When the country's leadership makes a call under national sentiments, it also affects the common people of the remote. So shouldn't this opportunity be used to improve the condition of women in the country as well?
Even in that, when the President of our country is a woman, her message can also have a significant impact.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)