75 Years of Independence: An Ode to India's Secularism

Kanhailal Sahoo poured out his feelings for Ashraf Ali through this song. He sang it to show his gratitude, to thank him for saving his life by offering to donate his kidney.

You know what's really amazing about their story? They met each other on a bus for the first time. Kanhailal was returning from his dialysis, he looked visibly ill so Ashraf enquired about his health. Upon learning Kanhailal's situation, on that very day, Ashraf offered to donate his kidney.

One and a half years, 234 dialysis sessions and an endless search for donor finally concluded on this bus journey.

This story of Kanhailal Sahoo and Ashraf Ali from Ramnagar Village in West Bengal's Medinipur, is a reminder that there are regular people keeping alive India's secular fabric.