Coming Soon: Why Gender Sensitivity Begins at Home

There is a greater awareness and understanding of the Pride community today. Our younger generations are starting to understand and empathize with the LGBTQ+ community, while organisations have grown more sensitive in their cultural communications.

These are huge steps in the right direction.

As newer generations become educated about Pride, they become more capable of learning the nuances and unlearning the social conditioning needed to support the Pride community. All of this is made possible only by the perseverance of the present LGBTQ+ community. But the dialogue must continue and go beyond discussing representation during Pride month alone. Diverse, Equal and Inclusive policies must be etched into the ethos of an organisation.

Join prestigious leaders at our upcoming panel discussion as they discuss some key policies that every organisation, aspiring to create an inclusive workplace, must implement.

Stay tuned to the discussion hosted by The Quint in association with Accenture streaming on 25th July at 5 pm on The Quint's YouTube And Facebook channels. #PrideAndProgress #PrideAtAccenture