Amazing Facts About Independence Day We Bet You Didn’t Know
We celebrate it every year with gusto, but here are some little-known facts you might appreciate!
Kirti Phadtare Pandey
People wave flags to mark Independence Day.
(Photo: AP)
(This story was first published on 14 August 2016. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives to mark India's 75th Independence Day.)
India’s Independence Day – observed on 15 August every year – has a rich history to its name. When India became a free nation on 15 August 1947, it was a culmination of several events that led up to it. Here’s a list of a few that may surprise you.
Thanks, Lord Mountbatten, We Really Didn't Need to Commemorate That
Our Flag Was Born on 22 July
The Mahatma Wanted Congress Disbanded?
'Council House' Saw Our First Flag-Raising
Pride of Place for Women in Free India
What Did We Do for 3 Years Without an Official Anthem?
