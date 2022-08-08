'Thappad' to 'Darlings': It's Time For Women to Take the Reins

It does make women justify that it's okay to cling to a relationship just for societal, financial or any other reason.

Shamshu, who herself had an unworthy husband, is a mother who supports her daughter and tries to convince her to leave Hamza. She breaks the mould by teaching Badru that no amount of reason will bring about a change of heart in men who are abusive by nature. Badru refuses and tries to 'fix' him. As the film progresses, the films uses the popular scorpion and frog tale as a metaphor to explain that an abuser will remain an abuser.

Darlings is a story that tells women, “It’s time to take the reins in your hand, Darlings.”

Films Dealing With Abuse

Apart from Darlings, another film that gets it right when it comes to speaking against violence is Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It’s a film that tells you women/wives are not objects, they are individuals whose lives cannot revolve around their parents. Most importantly, even one slap is not okay.