'New India Rising': President Murmu in Maiden Address on Eve of Independence Day
Watch President Droupadi Murmu's maiden address to the nation here.
President Droupadi Murmu delivered her maiden address to the nation on Sunday, 14 August, on the eve of India's 76th Independence Day.
"World has seen new India rising in recent years, more so after outbreak of COVID-19," the president stated in her address.
She added, "For the vibrancy of growth visible in our country, credit must also be given to workers and farmers whose hard work has made it possible and entrepreneurs whose business acumen has created wealth."
'Will Have Realised Dreams of Freedom Fighters by 2047'
In her address, President Murmu further said, "By the year 2047, we will have fully realised the dreams of our freedom fighters. We will have given a concrete shape to the vision of those who, led by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, drafted the Constitution."
"We Indians proved skeptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too," Murmu said.
She also said that India can be credited to have helped the world discover the true potential of democracy, adding that the "country's growth is becoming more inclusive."
"Our daughters are the biggest hope for the nation. From becoming fighter pilots to space scientists, our daughters are scaling great heights," Murmu said.
India's COVID Journey
Murmu also highlighted India's journey through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself. Last month we crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine coverage. In combating the pandemic, our achievements have been better than those of many developed countries," she said.
Murmu, 64, a Santhal tribal hailing from Odisha, took oath as the 15th president of India on 25 July. She is the youngest and first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional post.
She is also the first president to have been born after the country became independent of British rule.
