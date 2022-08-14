'New India Rising': President Murmu in Maiden Address on Eve of Independence Day

President Droupadi Murmu.
(Photo: PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu delivered her maiden address to the nation on Sunday, 14 August, on the eve of India's 76th Independence Day.
She added, "For the vibrancy of growth visible in our country, credit must also be given to workers and farmers whose hard work has made it possible and entrepreneurs whose business acumen has created wealth."
In her address, President Murmu further said, "By the year 2047, we will have fully realised the dreams of our freedom fighters. We will have given a concrete shape to the vision of those who, led by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, drafted the Constitution."
She also said that India can be credited to have helped the world discover the true potential of democracy, adding that the "country's growth is becoming more inclusive."
"Our daughters are the biggest hope for the nation. From becoming fighter pilots to space scientists, our daughters are scaling great heights," Murmu said.
Murmu also highlighted India's journey through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself. Last month we crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine coverage. In combating the pandemic, our achievements have been better than those of many developed countries," she said.
Murmu, 64, a Santhal tribal hailing from Odisha, took oath as the 15th president of India on 25 July. She is the youngest and first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional post.
She is also the first president to have been born after the country became independent of British rule.
