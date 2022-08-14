'New India Rising': President Murmu in Maiden Address on Eve of Independence Day

Murmu also highlighted India's journey through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself. Last month we crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine coverage. In combating the pandemic, our achievements have been better than those of many developed countries," she said.

Murmu, 64, a Santhal tribal hailing from Odisha, took oath as the 15th president of India on 25 July. She is the youngest and first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional post.

She is also the first president to have been born after the country became independent of British rule.