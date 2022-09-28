PFI Banned in India: What Will Happen To the Organisation Now?

Late Tuesday, 27 September, the Centre declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) an "unlawful association," and banned PFI and its affiliate and associated bodies under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, for a period of five years.

The declaration came after a week of raids by the National Investigation Agency on PFI properties across the country, and the arrests of nearly 100 members of the outfit.

The notification of PFI as an unlawful association was made under Section 3 of the UAPA.

While it hasn't done so as of this report, the Centre can also amend the list of terrorist organisations and add the PFI to a list of 42 terrorist organisations under Section 35 of the UAPA.

But, what happens to the PFI now? What does being declared an "unlawful association" under the UAPA mean? Here's a quick explainer.