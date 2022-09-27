Mandal, Masjid, Muslims: PFI’s Base & Why It's Tough for NIA To Kill the Outfit

“The protest was huge but no one knew who the leaders were and what they stood for. NDF was mysterious and till date, the mystery remains,” C Dawood, senior journalist and political observer, who in his teens was curious enough to watch this meeting from a distance, reminisced. NDF was the precursor – the mother organisation – to the Popular Front of India (PFI), an Islamic outfit which is currently facing a massive crackdown by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

On 22 August, the NIA conducted searches in 93 locations in 15 states in the country and arrested 45 persons, including national and state level leaders of PFI. Is this a crackdown on a Muslim outfit that represents the aspirations of the minorities and historically marginalised communities or is it a well-thought-out effort to neutralise a violent, terrorist-linked organisation? Also, is it possible to kill the outfit that has a three-decade-long history by banning it?

A close look at PFI’s history and politics reveals that the NIA’s task has a tall order.