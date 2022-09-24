PFI Protests: More Than 60 People in Pune Booked for Unlawful Assembly

The Pune police, on Saturday, 24 September booked 60 people linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) on charges of unlawful assembly and wrongful restraint for blocking roads during their protest on Friday.

The police also said that they have taken cognisance of the slogans raised during the protest on Friday and is investigating all slogans raised in the protest.

PFI supporters had held demonstrations against nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the arrest of its leaders on terrorism charges.