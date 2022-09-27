2nd Nationwide Crackdown on PFI: Many Detained in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka
Last week, the NIA and Enforcement Directorate, along with the state police, raided 93 locations.
In raids carried out across the country, authorities detained and arrested workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in at least four states, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Assam on Tuesday, 27 September.
Last week, the National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate, along with the state police had raided 93 locations across 15 states and arrested over 100 PFI members.
A possible ban stares at the offshoot of the National Democratic Front (NDF) for its alleged involvement in terror activities.
On Tuesday, thirty people associated with the outfit were detained in the national capital after raids at multiple locations, including Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.
The raids were reportedly conducted early morning by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.
Further, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Suman Nalwa confirmed that in a "joint, coordinated action" against the PFI, 30 people have been detained so far. However, no case has been registered yet.
Other places where PFI activists were nabbed by state authorities on Tuesday include:
Assam
Twenty-five Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested from different districts of Assam on Tuesday, police said as per PTI.
The highest number of PFI activists, ten, were held in Goalpara, five in Kamrup (Rural), and three in Dhubri, followed by arrests in Barpeta, Baksa, Darrang, Udalguri, and Karimganj.
After the nationwide crackdown on the outfit last week, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that his government has been urging the Centre to ban the outfit for allegedly creating an ecosystem of terror activities.
Karnataka
Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the state police detained several PFI leaders in urban and rural areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts early on Tuesday.
PFI leaders were taken into custody from Mangaluru, Ullal, Talapady, and other parts of the DK district.
Around 20 members affiliated with the organisation are under preventive arrest, with cases being filed against them under Sections 107 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
Meanwhile, five PFI leaders were taken into custody by the Udupi district police in raids conducted on their houses. Since 22 September, 70 people have been arrested under preventive measures.
Sources said raids were conducted at Hoode, Gangolli, Byndoor, Adi Udupi, and Belagavi. The detained persons are from Byndoor and from Adi Udupi.
Gujarat
As per an official, at least 10 people have been detained in Gujarat after they were questioned over alleged links with the PFI.
A joint team of the state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency conducted the raids on Tuesday, an official said.
Maharashtra
Further, police have arrested four activists of the PFI from different locations in Maharashtra's Thane district for alleged anti-national activities, an official said on Tuesday.
The arrests were made on Monday night in a joint operation carried out in the district by local police and crime branch officials, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Laxmikant Patil said.
In Aurangabad, the ATS and state police detained around 13 PFI workers on Tuesday, and the numbers are expected to rise later in the day.
Madhya Pradesh
In eight districts of Madhya Pradesh, the state police detained 21 people with ties to PFI on Tuesday.
