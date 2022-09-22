NIA Raids PFI Offices Nationwide in Its ‘Largest-Ever’ Probe, Workers Protest

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting raids on Thursday, 22 September, at the residences of Popular Front of India (PFI) state and district level leaders as well as at PFI offices in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and several other states.

The NIA, ED, and the state police have arrested over 100 cadres of PFI.

NIA is conducting searches across 10 states in its largest-ever probe. The searches are being carried out at the residences and offices of "persons involved in funding terrorism, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations," news agency ANI reported.

PFI chairman OMA Salam's house at Manjeri in Kerala's Malappuram district is also being raided.

PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers have reportedly staged a protest in Mangaluru, Karnataka, against the ongoing raids and many protesters have been detained by the Karnataka Police.

More than 50 workers are also protesting outside the PFI office in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.

"We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," the organisation said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.