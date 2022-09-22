NIA Raids PFI Offices Nationwide in Its ‘Largest-Ever’ Probe, Workers Protest
The NIA is conducting searches across 10 states in what it claims is its 'largest-ever anti-terror' probe.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting raids on Thursday, 22 September, at the residences of Popular Front of India (PFI) state and district level leaders as well as at PFI offices in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and several other states.
The NIA, ED, and the state police have arrested over 100 cadres of PFI.
NIA is conducting searches across 10 states in its largest-ever probe. The searches are being carried out at the residences and offices of "persons involved in funding terrorism, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations," news agency ANI reported.
PFI chairman OMA Salam's house at Manjeri in Kerala's Malappuram district is also being raided.
PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers have reportedly staged a protest in Mangaluru, Karnataka, against the ongoing raids and many protesters have been detained by the Karnataka Police.
More than 50 workers are also protesting outside the PFI office in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.
"We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," the organisation said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.
Earlier on 18 September, the NIA had conducted raids at 38 locations across Hyderabad, Kurnool, and Nellore districts in relation to a case against PFI member Abdul Khader and 26 others.
The central probe agency claimed that the accused provided training to commit terrorist attacks and promote enmity between different religious communities.
PFI had condemned the raids against its members conducted by the NIA and called it a “vicious abuse of power to suppress minority rights movements,” The Indian Express reported.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI, and The Indian Express.)
