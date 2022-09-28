PFI Ban: NIA Targets Top Leaders, Three Key Men Who Built Popular Front of India

An English professor, an Arabic language teacher, and a librarian were among those arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its first nationwide clampdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) on 22 September 2022. Why? These three frail men in their 70s were once the young leaders who founded and ran the mother outfit of PFI – the National Development Front – in 1992.

On Wednesday, 28 September the Centre banned PFI and its associates including Campus Front of India, Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisations, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala. The organisations are now declared as "unlawful associations" for a period of five years.

Here’s a look at the lives of Professor P Koya, E Abubacker, and EM Abdul Rahiman, all arrested in what is being considered an effort by the Union government to wipe out the Islamic outfit. A total of 45 leaders and member of the PFI were arrested on 22 September and a second round of countrywide arrests of PFI functionaries were made on Tuesday, 27 September. In Karnataka and Kerala, state police departments too have cracked down on the PFI.