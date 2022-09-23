NIA Raids on PFI: Bengaluru Police Arrests 14 People on Charges of Sedition

The police further added that the arrests were made on the basis of specific information received. They further claimed that some of those arrested have a history of involvement in previous cases of rioting, reported The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the top brass of the PFI has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal across Kerala on Friday. The Kerala High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the violence that has broken out during the hartal and is adjudicating the matter.