Centre Bans Popular Front of India and Its Affiliates for Five Years Under UAPA
The move came after two rounds of raids on PFI in a multi-agency operation led by NIA.
After two rounds of nationwide raids in a multi-agency operation led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Union government on Wednesday, 28 September, banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and all its associates and affiliates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for a period of five years.
As per the order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), "The Central Government hereby declares the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation Kerala as an "unlawful association."
The ban comes shortly after the NIA, in a joint operation with other central agencies, raided PFI's offices and members' residences across the country for allegedly supporting terror activities on 22 September and on 27 September.
At least 250 people linked to the PFI have been taken into custody.
‘PFI Pursuing a Secret Agenda To Radicalise a Section of Society’: MHA
The MHA notification said that PFI and its associates or affiliates have been indulging in "unlawful activities" which are "prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country," and that they can potentially disturb communal harmony. The notification also mentioned PFI's linkages with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMD) and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
"PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as socio-economic, educational and political organisation but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country," the notification further added.
Welcoming the ban on PFI, Bhartiya Janata Party national general secretary Arun Singh told news agency ANI, "Terrorist incidents (by PFI) occurred in many states, disintegrating the nation & spreading violence. So we welcome this step."
'Largest-Ever' Probe Led by NIA
In a multi-agency probe led by NIA, the first round of raids was carried out on PFI offices and members' residences across 15 states on Thursday, 22 September, for allegedly supporting terror activities.
The Enforcement Directorate was among the central agencies involved in the raids that took place in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.
106 leaders and functionaries of PFI were arrested across 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities.
In the second round of raids carried out on Tuesday, 27 September, authorities detained and arrested PFI workers in at least six states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. More than 170 people who were allegedly linked with the PFI were detained or arrested.
