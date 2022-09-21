Case Recap: Over 2 Years in Jail Under UAPA, Will Umar Khalid Finally Get Bail?

Through the course of the hearings, Senior Advocate Pais listed out several instances where the prosecution allegedly misrepresented facts.

Further, alleging glaring inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case, Pais argued that that the prosecution had initially accused Khalid of giving a speech inciting violence before a crowd of 700 people on 17 February 2020, in Maharashtra’s Amravati. This allegation, Pais pointed out, was based on a statement by a witness pseudonymously called ‘Bond’.

Pais went on to challenge Bond's statement on various grounds including that the statement was not corroborated by any of the 700 other witnesses present when the speech was delivered.

He also said that it was not connected in any way to the violence that erupted during the Delhi riots and that Bond’s statement was based on hearsay.

Pais underlined more inconsistencies by arguing that the initial allegation against Khalid was that he had delivered an inciting speech. However, in its supplementary chargesheet, the prosecution had said that Khalid was a ‘silent whisper’ in the 2020 riots.

Further, Pais pointed out that no evidence was found in the chargesheet which corroborated the allegations of Khalid meeting with other ‘co-conspirators’ in the riots, collecting protest funds, and planning to make protests women-centric to make it harder for the police to intervene.