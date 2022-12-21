Vishal’s ‘Laththi’ to Prithviraj’s ‘Kaapa’: South Films to Watch This Weekend

Starring the Lady Superstar of the South Indian film industry, Nayanthara, Connect is a Tamil film backed by her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. It is a horror drama that revolves around a virtual exorcism. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film also stars veteran actors like Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher. It is all set for a theatrical release on 22 December.