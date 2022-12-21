Vishal’s ‘Laththi’ to Prithviraj’s ‘Kaapa’: South Films to Watch This Weekend

Film posters of Laththi and Kappa.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
From Vishal's Laththi to Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaapa, here's a list of films releasing across South Indian languages that you can watch this weekend:
Film poster of Connect.
Starring the Lady Superstar of the South Indian film industry, Nayanthara, Connect is a Tamil film backed by her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. It is a horror drama that revolves around a virtual exorcism. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film also stars veteran actors like Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher. It is all set for a theatrical release on 22 December.
Film posters of Laththi.
Directed by debutante A. Vinoth Kumar, Laththi is a cop drama starring Vishal Krishna, Sunainaa, and Prabhu. The Tamil film also releases in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. It will be released in theatres on 22 December.
Film poster of Kaapa.
Kaapa is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest Malayalam release after Gold, directed by Alphonse Puthren. The story is about an innocent girl who gets trapped in a dangerous situation. Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) is directed by Shaji Kailash, and the film stars Prithviraj, Asif Ali, and Aparna Bala Murali in prominent roles. The film releases in theatres on 22 December.
Poster of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.
The Malayalam flick Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is a comedy-drama on a serious subject like patriarchy. The film stars Darshana Rajendran, who has appeared in popular movies like Hridayam and Fahadh Faasil's C U Soon. Minnal Murali fame, filmmaker-actor Basil Joseph plays the male lead. The film streams on Disney+ Hotstar starting on 22 December.
Poster of Thuramukham.
Themed around the lives of labourers in Cochin Harbor during the 1950s, the Malayalam film Thuramukham is directed by Rajeev Ravi. Starring Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Joju George, the film hits theatres on 22 December.
A still from The Teacher.
The Teacher is a hard-hitting revenge drama that delves into sexual harassment faced by women. Helmed by Vivek of Athiran fame, the film stars Amala Paul, Hakkim Shah, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Manju Pillai in the lead roles. It is all set to stream on Netflix starting on 23 December.
A still from Vedha.
Directed by A Harsha, the high-octane action flick stars Dr. Shiva Rajkumar and Ganavi Laxman. It releases in theatres on 23 December in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.
Film poster of Naalaam Mura.
Directed by Deepu Anthikad, the crime drama Naalam Mura stars Biju Menon and Guru Somasundaram. The Malayalam film hits the big screens on 23 December.
Film poster of 18 Pages.
18 Pages is a Telugu love drama directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. The film stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Premam fame Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. The Telugu film hits theatres on 23 December.
Film poster of Dhamaka.
Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Dhamaka is an action comedy starring Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, and Sachin Khdekar. The film releases in Telugu and Hindi on 23 December.
Stills from Hosa Dinachari.
Hosa Dinachari revolves around how three families overturn their traumas by healing and finding peace after their subsequent interactions with strangers. Directed by Keerthi Shekhar, the film stars Babu Hirannaiah and Aruna Balraj. The Kannada film hits theatres on 23 December.
