‘Gold’ Review: Alphonse Puthren-Prithviraj Combo Is Wacky But Lacks Luster

Alphonse Puthren’s classic Malayalam hit Premam, starring Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi was released seven years ago.

As a result, expectations for his next film, Gold, starring Prithviraj and Nayanthara, were even higher than the all-time high price of gold. With just one trailer and no promotion prior to the film, the anticipation skyrocketed.

Was the film worth the hype? Let's see.

The story revolves around Joshi (Prithviraj), whose has an abandoned truck parked outside his doorstep. The vehicle is loaded with what seems like hundreds of bluetooth speakers, however, there's more to it. Meanwhile, there’s Sumangali’s (Nayanthara's) family, who arrange a marriage for her. How are the lofty dowry demands from the groom’s home connected to Joshi’s situation? What follows next is an amusing cat-and-mouse chase-filled heist-like thriller.