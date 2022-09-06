‘Minnal Murali’ & ‘Palthu Janwar’ Are My Favourite Films: Basil Joseph

Opening up about acting as the main hero, he says," I played the lead in Janeman last year but in Palthu Janwar, the film is primarily centred around my character and its journey. It gave me a lot of responsibility as I felt I had to hold it on my shoulders. I feel both, excited and nervous about our film's festival (Onam) release". He further adds that the film enabled him to bring out the best in him as an actor. He attributes it to the director and the producers of the film who gave importance to rehearsals for actors as much as they did to the writing, make-up and cinematography.

Explaining his experience sharing screens with animals, Basil says it taught him patience as the behaviour and the sleep cycle of animals can be unpredictable at times. "It's always interesting to work with animals. The film is about the bond animals share with humans and the unconditional love they have for us", he adds.