Review: 'Meme Boys' Takes Us on a Fun, Nostalgic Ride

The story revolves around four college students who have strong opinions about the issues they care about. The language they use is what they relate to the best - Memes. Narayanan (Guru), the college Dean, decides to play a Tom and Jerry game with the 'Meme boys', to eventually get them arrested for posting memes and 'defaming' their Engineering college.

The series perfectly captures the present day’s social media culture. The makers take a light-hearted approach to address issues such as internet censorship, copyrights, trolls, the media circus and more.

The film also touches upon how student protests are nipped in the bud by college authorities. The film also shows how memes have the potential to be used as political tools.