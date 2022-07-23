Review: 'Meme Boys' Takes Us on a Fun, Nostalgic Ride

Meme boys is streaming now on Sony Liv
Photo courtesy: Sony Liv
After watching Meme Boys, I think that maybe the show's creators Rajiv Rajaram and Drishya brainstormed about this web series sipping a cup of perfectly-brewed tea, because Meme Boys is full of that warmth.
SonyLiv’s first ever Tamil original web series, Meme Boys is directed by Arun Koushik. The series stars prominent actors like Guru Somasundaram and Badava Gopi among others.
Namritha MV, Aadhithya Baaskar, Siddharth Babu and Jayanth in Meme Boys
The story revolves around four college students who have strong opinions about the issues they care about. The language they use is what they relate to the best - Memes. Narayanan (Guru), the college Dean, decides to play a Tom and Jerry game with the 'Meme boys', to eventually get them arrested for posting memes and 'defaming' their Engineering college.
The series perfectly captures the present day’s social media culture. The makers take a light-hearted approach to address issues such as internet censorship, copyrights, trolls, the media circus and more.
The film also touches upon how student protests are nipped in the bud by college authorities. The film also shows how memes have the potential to be used as political tools.
Poster of Meme Boys
While it was refreshing to see the coming-of-age comedy series that predominantly punches up, Meme Boys does falter in the way it uses words like “Paithiyam” and “Loosu”, that are derogatory to the disabled community, for laughs.
At some point you feel that the conflicts and resolutions give you a sense of Deja vu. They feel familiar and frivolous in a way. However, that doesn't disengage you with the flow as you would be engrossed in appreciating the brilliant one liners and the jokes.
The Meme Boys team, with their youthful humour, takes us on a nostalgic trip, rekindling the memories from our college days.