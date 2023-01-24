Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' & 'All That Breathes' Nominated

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' & 'All That Breathes' Nominated

'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been nominated for 'Best Song'.
Quint Entertainment
Cinema
Published:

India bagged three nominations at the Oscars 2023.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>India bagged three nominations at the Oscars 2023.</p></div>

The nominees for the Oscars 2023 were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, 24 January. This year’s announcement was hosted by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

'Naatu Naatu' from filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated for Best Song. All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have been nominated as well.

Also Read'RRR' & 'The Last Film Show' Shortlisted for Oscars 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT