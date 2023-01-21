US Publication Names RRR Star Jr NTR In Oscars Prediction List

Jr. NTR is followed by the likes of Tom Cruise for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, Paul Dano for The Batman and Mia Goth for Pearl. The other potential nominees were Nina Hoss, Zoe Kravitz, Lashana Lynch, Paul Mescal, Keke Palmer and Jeremy Pope.

RRR follows the story of two freedom fighters. The film also stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

RRR has left the West enthralled by the sheer scale of Rajamouli's filmmaking abilities. It has now become one of the first Indian films to win a Golden Globe award. 'Naatu Naatu' won in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Rajamouli also won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at the beginning of this month. RRR recently won two awards at the Critics Choice Awards - 'Best Foreign Film' and 'Best Song' (for 'Naatu Naatu').