Alia Bhatt, AR Rahman Cheer for 'RRR' As it Wins Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu'

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has won the award for 'Best Original Song' for the track 'Naatu Naatu' at the 80th Golden Globes. Composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Indian song to win the prestigious award.

Ever since the award was announced, several celebrities including actor Alia Bhatt, musician AR Rahman, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among others, congratulated team RRR for their big win.